Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:56 AM PDT on May 17, 2024

Mayor Bass announcing Metro policing surge yesterday

  • Mayor Bass Orders Police Surge On Metro (LAT, LAist, Daily News, CBS)
    • Critics Term Transit Police Surge More Of Same Failed Solution (LAT)
    • Watch Full Bass Announcement Event (Metro Facebook)
    • Supervisor Horvath Motion Examining Costs and Results Of Metro Policing (SM Next)
  • Metro Bus Rider Fatally Shot In Commerce (LAT, KTLA, ABC7, CBS)
  • Caltrans Fixing/Selling El Sereno 710 Freeway Homes (LAist)
  • Beverly Press Checks In On Wilshire Subway Construction
  • Santa Monica Mountains Park Agency Makes Money Off Stop Sign Cameras (LAT)
  • Caltrans Lincoln Blvd Widening Would Include Bike/Walk Features (Urbanize)
  • Sentinel Reviews Destination Crenshaw Genesis and Progress
  • Carnage: Wrong Way 405 Freeway Crash Driver Arrested Near Westwood (LAT, Daily News, KTLA, ABC7)
    • DA Charges Manslaughter In February LB Crash (Watchdog)
    • Waymo Car In Westside Freeway Crash (ABC7)
    • Driver Crashes Into Burbank Home, Neighbors Urge Intersection Fix (NBC4)
    • Driver Crashes Into Building In Vernon (ABC7)
    • Drivers Repeatedly Crash Into LB Store (Watchdog)
  • SaMo Approves Pro-Bike Motions, Including Anti-Harassment (SM Next, Biking in L.A.)
  • Santa Clarita Hosts Bike-to-Work Challenge (SC Signal)
  • Pasadena Public Art Bike Ride Is Tomorrow (Pasadena Now)
  • Tomorrow, SAFE Is Hosting Community Symposium On Ending Street Racing
  • CA High-Speed Rail Planning L.A. To Anaheim Section (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

Metro Committee Approves $225M Cost Overrun for Westside Subway Section 1 Construction

Wilshire subway 4-mile extension section 1 (Western to La Cienega) budget swells from from $3.14B to $3.35B. Section construction is 91 percent done, now anticipated to open fall 2025

May 16, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

May 16, 2024
Buses

Transit Expert Jarrett Walker has Advice for Los Angeles

Jarrett Walker talks choice riders, all-door boarding, bus lanes, BRT, and making the bus system more legible

May 14, 2024
See all posts