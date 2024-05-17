Friday’s Headlines

- Mayor Bass Orders Police Surge On Metro (LAT, LAist, Daily News, CBS)
- Critics Term Transit Police Surge More Of Same Failed Solution (LAT)
- Watch Full Bass Announcement Event (Metro Facebook)
- Supervisor Horvath Motion Examining Costs and Results Of Metro Policing (SM Next)
- Metro Bus Rider Fatally Shot In Commerce (LAT, KTLA, ABC7, CBS)
- Caltrans Fixing/Selling El Sereno 710 Freeway Homes (LAist)
- Beverly Press Checks In On Wilshire Subway Construction
- Santa Monica Mountains Park Agency Makes Money Off Stop Sign Cameras (LAT)
- Caltrans Lincoln Blvd Widening Would Include Bike/Walk Features (Urbanize)
- Sentinel Reviews Destination Crenshaw Genesis and Progress
- Carnage: Wrong Way 405 Freeway Crash Driver Arrested Near Westwood (LAT, Daily News, KTLA, ABC7)
- SaMo Approves Pro-Bike Motions, Including Anti-Harassment (SM Next, Biking in L.A.)
- Santa Clarita Hosts Bike-to-Work Challenge (SC Signal)
- Pasadena Public Art Bike Ride Is Tomorrow (Pasadena Now)
- Tomorrow, SAFE Is Hosting Community Symposium On Ending Street Racing
- CA High-Speed Rail Planning L.A. To Anaheim Section (LAT)
