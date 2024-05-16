Thursday’s Headlines

- Metro Committee Approves $9B FY24-25 Budget (Daily News, Pasadena Now, Staff Report)
- Mayor Bass Calls For More Law Enforcement On Metro (Daily News)
- More On Pliers-Wielding Robbery On Metro Bus (LAT)
- Metro Service Disrupted Downtown Due To Two People Atop Train (KTLA)
- WeHo Evaluates Adding Protected Bike Lanes To Plans (WeHoOnline)
- L.A. Street Vending Trial Delayed For Possible Settlement (LAist)
- Carnage: Person Dies In Freeway Crash In Castaic (SC Signal)
- Foothill Transit Bus Operator Injured In Downtown Car Crash (KTLA)
- Metro Now Doing Joint Event Ticketing With Hollywood Bowl (The Source)
- Electric Truck Charging Facility Breaks Ground At Port Of LB (Watchdog)
- To Live and Die In Port Adjacent Diesel Death Zones (Red Canary Collective)
- Culver City Bus Offers Free Rides Today For Bike Day (CC Crossroads)
