Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:11 AM PDT on May 16, 2024

Metro FY24-25 overall budget graphic

  • Metro Committee Approves $9B FY24-25 Budget (Daily News, Pasadena Now, Staff Report)
  • Mayor Bass Calls For More Law Enforcement On Metro (Daily News)
    • More On Pliers-Wielding Robbery On Metro Bus (LAT)
  • Metro Service Disrupted Downtown Due To Two People Atop Train (KTLA)
  • WeHo Evaluates Adding Protected Bike Lanes To Plans (WeHoOnline)
  • L.A. Street Vending Trial Delayed For Possible Settlement (LAist)
  • Carnage: Person Dies In Freeway Crash In Castaic (SC Signal)
    • Foothill Transit Bus Operator Injured In Downtown Car Crash (KTLA)
  • Metro Now Doing Joint Event Ticketing With Hollywood Bowl (The Source)
  • Electric Truck Charging Facility Breaks Ground At Port Of LB (Watchdog)
  • Culver City Bus Offers Free Rides Today For Bike Day (CC Crossroads)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

