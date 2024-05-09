Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:25 AM PDT on May 9, 2024

Metro shared new proposed cross-sections for the proposed 605 Freeway Corridor Improvements Project (which includes expanding the 605, 5, 10, 60 and 105 Freeways)

Culver City

Eyes on the Street: Recent Centinela Bike Lanes in Culver City

The new partially-protected Centinela facility is a welcome safety upgrade for a stretch that long lacked any type of bikeway, but the area remains not all that bike-friendly

May 8, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

May 8, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Bike Month continues, Metro 91 Freeway widening, Destination Crenshaw, Culver City Bus, Santa Monica MANGo, Metro bike lockers, Metro Sepulveda Transit, and more

May 6, 2024
