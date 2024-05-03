Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:37 AM PDT on May 3, 2024

Foothill Transit line 197 serves the L.A. County Fair

  • Some Metro Bus Operators Doing Sick-Out Over Assaults (Fox11, @numble Twitter)
  • Commission Approves $200M For LAX People Mover, Now Total $2.9B (LAT)
  • New 405 Freeway Toll Lanes Saw 4.8M Trips Taken In First 4 Months (OCTA)
  • LAT and Urbanize Look Into Vegas High-Speed Rail Trainsets
  • Metro Art Journeys Bike Ride Tomorrow Starting Hollywood/Western (The Source)
  • In Santa Clarita, Nearby Businesses Oppose Apartments Over Parking (SC Signal)
  • No Metrolink County Fair Service (Twitter), Take Foothill Transit
  • Person Killed Crossing Metrolink Tracks In Glendale (2Urbangirls)
  • Orange/G Line Bike Path To Be Closed For 3 Years (SBLA Twitter)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed Crashing Tesla Into Pole In West Covina (2Urbangirls)
    • 5 Freeway Crash In Newhall Ranch Sends Two People To Hospital (SC Signal)
    • Lawsuit Proceeding Over Burbank Racing Crash Death (Pasadena Now)
  • First Quarter 2024 Stats Show 77 People Killed In L.A. Traffic (Crosstown)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

