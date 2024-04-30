Tuesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Freeway Drivers Keep Slamming into Bridge Railing in Griffith Park
Drivers keep smashing the Riverside Drive Bridge railing - plus a few other Griffith Park bike/walk updates
This Week In Livable Streets
Bike Month, Hyperion street safety, Eastside rail plans, Pasadena transit, CicloIRVINE, Culver City bus service, and more
Active Streets Mission-to-Mission – Open Thread
Tens of thousands of participants biked, walked, skated and scootered on car-free streets through San Gabriel, South Pasadena and Alhambra