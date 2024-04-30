Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:45 AM PDT on April 30, 2024

Culver City Bus photo by Scott Page/Dorothy Peyton Gray Transportation Library and Archive via Wikipedia

  • Foothill A (Gold) Line Extension To Pomona Is 85 Percent Complete (Urbanize)
  • More On Metro Expediting Bus Driver Safety Barriers (Pasadena Now)
  • Santa Monica Launches E-Bike Voucher Program (SM Next)
  • Councilmember De León Delaying Metro-Funded Eagle Rock Blvd Project (L.A. Progressive)
  • Culver City Bus Adding Service (Culver City Crossroads)
  • Culver City Launching App To Pay Parking Meters (Culver City Crossroads)
  • Carnage: Hollywood Multi-Car Crash Kills Pedestrian, Injures Others (KTLA)
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian In Burbank (Burbank Leader)
    • Drunk Driver Flips, Totals Car In Upland (KTLA)
    • OC DUI Driver Convicted Of Second Degree Murder (KTLA)
  • First CicloIrvine Open Streets Is This Saturday (Daily Pilot)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

