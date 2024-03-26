Tuesday’s Headlines

- The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse was captured via StreamTime Live. The collapse is expected to impact transportation in the region for several months (Baltimore Banner; NYT). It comes as Baltimore debates the Harborplace master plans (Baltimore Banner). Some history on the bridge, Baltimore's engineering marvel of the 1970s (WaPo)
- Revealed: San Jose is training AI to spot homeless encampments (Guardian)
- The 210 was closed this morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed (KTLA)
- California jails are holding thousands fewer people, but far more are dying in them (CalMatters); 2023 was deadly for L.A. County jails, in particular. Why? (LAT)
- Want to stop fires? Embrace the humble beaver, say experts. (LAT)
- The NYT looks at Inside Safe (NYT)
- What The Race for LA County DA Tells Us About Criminal Justice Reform (LAist)
- West Hollywood approves plan to allow only "Lime" scooters to operate in the city (CBS)
- WeHo Online editor shakes fist at clouds and declares bike lanes are about socially engineering the sheeple (WeHo Online)
- Lawsuits, political backlash: Dodger Stadium gondola faces more roadblocks (LAT,
- Actually, you can fly that drone downtown (LA Public Press)
