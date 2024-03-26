Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines

10:04 AM PDT on March 26, 2024

A livestream from the Port of Baltimore captured the Dali crashing into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

  • The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse was captured via StreamTime Live. The collapse is expected to impact transportation in the region for several months (Baltimore Banner; NYT). It comes as Baltimore debates the Harborplace master plans (Baltimore Banner). Some history on the bridge, Baltimore's engineering marvel of the 1970s (WaPo)
  • Revealed: San Jose is training AI to spot homeless encampments (Guardian)
  • The 210 was closed this morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed (KTLA)
  • California jails are holding thousands fewer people, but far more are dying in them (CalMatters); 2023 was deadly for L.A. County jails, in particular. Why? (LAT)
  • Want to stop fires? Embrace the humble beaver, say experts. (LAT)
  • The NYT looks at Inside Safe (NYT)
  • What The Race for LA County DA Tells Us About Criminal Justice Reform (LAist)
  • West Hollywood approves plan to allow only "Lime" scooters to operate in the city (CBS)
  • WeHo Online editor shakes fist at clouds and declares bike lanes are about socially engineering the sheeple (WeHo Online)
  • Lawsuits, political backlash: Dodger Stadium gondola faces more roadblocks (LAT,
  • Actually, you can fly that drone downtown (LA Public Press)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA; state headlines at Streetsblog CA

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

