Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:30 AM PDT on March 22, 2024

Hollywood Boulevard plans

Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

L.A. City Prepares to Implement Mobility Plan under Measure HLA Mandate, But It’s Complicated

Measure HLA requirements take effect by mid-April, but the city council and city departments are still working out what that will look like

March 23, 2024
Hollywood

L.A. City Announces Hollywood Boulevard Bus/Walk/Bike Upgrades

Iconic Hollywood Boulevard is getting relatively quick-build pedestrian improvements, a mile of bus lanes, and two and a half miles of protected bike lanes

March 22, 2024
Pasadena

Pasadena Wants Your Opinion on Quick-Build ‘Activate Allen Avenue’

The transit connectivity improvements on Allen connect existing bike facilities on the city’s north side to the Allen Avenue Metro A Line station

March 20, 2024
