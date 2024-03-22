Friday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
L.A. City Prepares to Implement Mobility Plan under Measure HLA Mandate, But It’s Complicated
Measure HLA requirements take effect by mid-April, but the city council and city departments are still working out what that will look like
L.A. City Announces Hollywood Boulevard Bus/Walk/Bike Upgrades
Iconic Hollywood Boulevard is getting relatively quick-build pedestrian improvements, a mile of bus lanes, and two and a half miles of protected bike lanes
Pasadena Wants Your Opinion on Quick-Build ‘Activate Allen Avenue’
The transit connectivity improvements on Allen connect existing bike facilities on the city’s north side to the Allen Avenue Metro A Line station