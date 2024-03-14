Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:38 AM PDT on March 14, 2024

Metro slide showing South Bay C (former Green) Line extension alternatives

  • Torrance Council Supports Metro C Line Extension In Rail Right-of-Way (Daily Breeze)
  • Caltrans Starts Work On $130M Port Area Interchange Project (MyNewsLA, KNX)
  • LAPD and Traffic Violence Responsible For High L.A. Lawsuit Payouts (LAist, Controller Mejia)
  • L.A. Housing Department Head To Resign After Protests (Public Press)
  • Some Info On L.A. County Reconnecting Communities Grants (@numble Twitter)
  • Carnage: DUI Found In Deadly Speeding Crash In LB (LB Post)
    • Injuries In Overturned Van Crash In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
    • Driver Grazes Dental Business Building In Canyon Country (SC Signal)
  • A Look At Development Proposed Over DTLA Grand Station (Urbanize)
  • Rally Urges Whittier To Save Trees (Whittier Daily News)
  • Beverly Hills Updates ADU Regulations (Beverly Press)
  • Santa Monica Found that Holiday Free Parking Didn't Help Business (SM Next)
  • Measure HLA Lead Grows, Passing By Nearly 2/3rds (Biking in L.A.)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Alhambra City Council Approves New Bike and Walk Plan

There was a general atmosphere of support for the plan, but with key differences on the extent of facilities that might be developed

March 14, 2024
bike lanes

Many Cities Get Free Bike and Bus Upgrades from New Development

L.A. City could shift current resources that today go to widening streets - and instead upgrade sidewalks, bus stops, and bike lanes - especially when new development pays for it

March 13, 2024
Walking

Meet Alexandra Ramirez, the New Executive Director of Los Angeles Walks

Meet Alexandra Ramirez at this Saturday's L.A. Walks Sidewalk Soirée event.

March 12, 2024
See all posts