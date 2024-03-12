Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:18 AM PDT on March 12, 2024

Inglewood people-mover. Rendering via Envision Inglewood

  • Feds Propose $200M For Inglewood People Mover (Urbanize)
  • Pasadena Hires Joaquin Siques As DOT Head (Pasadena Now, SGV Tribune)
  • Burbank Transpo Commissioner Supports BRT (Burbank Leader)
  • Santa Monica Big Blue Bus Adds Security Officers (SM Next)
  • L.A. Secures $93M From Feds For Affordable and Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Scooter Rider In Harbor City (Daily News)
    • Vigil Held For Teens Killed In Rancho Cucamonga Crash (KTLA)
    • South L.A. Driver Crashes, Sending Multiple People To Hospital (LAT)
    • Newhall Driver Sends Pedestrian To Hospital (SC Signal)
    • High School Community Mourns Football Player Killed In Crash (SGV Tribune)
    • Police Arrest Brother Who Helped Hit-and-Run Driver Flee (SGV Tribune)
  • Today's County Parking Requirements Vote Postponed (Streets for All)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Walking

Meet Alexandra Ramirez, the New Executive Director of Los Angeles Walks

Meet Alexandra Ramirez at this Saturday's L.A. Walks Sidewalk Soirée event.

March 12, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro 710 and 10 Freeway widening, Sidewalk Soirée, Ready for Reseda, L.A. County parking minimums, and more

March 11, 2024
Election 2024

Friday Afternoon Election Update: Measure HLA Lead Growing, Other Livability Wins, and More

Measure HLA percentage is swelling - livability champions Mitchell, Hahn, Sandoval reelected - continue on Metro board - and much more, including lots of runoffs to get involved in

March 9, 2024
See all posts