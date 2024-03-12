Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
Meet Alexandra Ramirez, the New Executive Director of Los Angeles Walks
Meet Alexandra Ramirez at this Saturday's L.A. Walks Sidewalk Soirée event.
This Week In Livable Streets
Metro 710 and 10 Freeway widening, Sidewalk Soirée, Ready for Reseda, L.A. County parking minimums, and more
Friday Afternoon Election Update: Measure HLA Lead Growing, Other Livability Wins, and More
Measure HLA percentage is swelling - livability champions Mitchell, Hahn, Sandoval reelected - continue on Metro board - and much more, including lots of runoffs to get involved in