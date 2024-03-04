Monday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
PROWAG Can Make Cities More Accessible — So Here’s What You Need to Know
America has waited more than 12 years for the Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines to be implemented. Here's why they matter.
Notes on a scene: KDL gets schooled on how legislative process works as no-vending zones rescinded
Street vendors logged a key victory in the process, but the battle to be treated with dignity continues
This Week In Livable Streets
Election Day tomorrow-Tuesday, Metro 10 Freeway widening, Sepulveda heavy rail, Metro C Line, and more.
Primary Election Round Up for March 5, 2024
Streetsblog endorse Yes on Measure HLA - plus various Election Day tips: free transit, voter guides, and more!