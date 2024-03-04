Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:57 AM PST on March 4, 2024

Screengrab from Nick Andert’s LAX explainer video

  • LAist Publishes Hidden Report Showing Homelessness Sweeps Ineffective
    • Council President Krekorian Doth Protest (LAist)
  • LAT Opinion: L.A. Now Paying Price For Tough On Crime Era
  • LAT Op-Ed: Don't Gut Affordable Housing Incentives
  • Metro Updates Community On Santa Clarita 5 Freeway Widening Construction (SC Signal)
  • Metro Transit Free On Election Day Tomorrow (LAT, NBC4, ABC7)
  • Councilmember Kevin de León Sent Million-Plus Mailers Last Year (L.A. Public Press)
  • Carnage: Apparent DUI Driver Kills Three People In Pomona Crash (LAT, SGV Tribune, KTLA, ABC7)
    • Driver Killed Crashing Onto 101 Freeway In Downtown L.A. (2UrbanGirls)
    • Two Seriously Injured As Driver Crashes Onto 134 Freeway Near Griffith Park (LAT, KTLA, ABC7)
  • Glendale PD Arrests Three People For Street Racing (KTLA)
  • Current and Future LAX Projects (Nick Andert YouTube)
  • Big Oil Unhappy About CA Cities Banning New Gas Stations (LAist)
  • Climate Crisis Spurs Extreme Weather: CA Blizzard (LAist), TX Wildfire (CBS)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Streetsblog USA

PROWAG Can Make Cities More Accessible — So Here’s What You Need to Know

America has waited more than 12 years for the Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines to be implemented. Here's why they matter.

March 5, 2024
Kevin de León

Notes on a scene: KDL gets schooled on how legislative process works as no-vending zones rescinded

Street vendors logged a key victory in the process, but the battle to be treated with dignity continues

March 5, 2024
Today's stories are presented by
Learn More
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Election Day tomorrow-Tuesday, Metro 10 Freeway widening, Sepulveda heavy rail, Metro C Line, and more.

March 4, 2024
Election 2024

Primary Election Round Up for March 5, 2024

Streetsblog endorse Yes on Measure HLA - plus various Election Day tips: free transit, voter guides, and more!

March 4, 2024
See all posts