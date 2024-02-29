Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:20 AM PST on February 29, 2024

Firefighter unions are now campaigning against the Healthy Streets L.A. initiative Measure HLA. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Why Do Firefighters Oppose Safe Streets? (CA Plan & Dev Report)
  • Construction Begins On Barrier Wall To Protect San Clemente Tracks (LAT, LAist)
  • ENC Jurupa Valley Bus Manufacturing Plan Shutting Down (Daily Bulletin)
  • Whittier Studying How To Save Trees In Uptown Promenade Project (Whittier Daily News)
  • Santa Clarita Council Questions Proposal To Make Speed Hump Installs Easier (SC Signal)
  • Culver City Installing Retractable Bollards On Main Street (CC Crossroads)
  • Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In Car Crash In Lake Balboa (KABC, KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

