SGV Connect

SGV Connect 121: El Monte and South El Monte, with ActiveSGV and Libros Monte

Podcast features ActiveSGV's David Diaz on various multimodal/complete streets projects - and Pedro Gonzales on Libros Monte and Mt. SAC's El Centro: Latinx Student Program

3:12 PM PST on February 20, 2024

Welcome to the first SGV Connect podcast of 2024! The new year starts with the first in a new series that focuses on different regions and communities in the San Gabriel Valley and examines both the state of their mobility projects and cultural and community projects.

This week, both interviews were completed by Chris Greenspon. The first is with David Diaz, the executive director of ActiveSGV. They discuss several multimodal projects going on in the area: a linear park and greenway on Merced Avenue, the Rosemead Boulevard Complete Streets Improvements, and projects on Rush Street, Santa Anita, and Parkway Drive.

The second interview is with Pedro Gonzales, the librarian at Libros Monte, a lending library run by the South El Monte Arts Posse and staff member with Mt San Antonio College’s El Centro: Latinx Student Program. The conversation bounces back and forth between Libros Monte and El Centro at Mt SAC (and some soccer).

If you prefer reading rather than listening, find transcripts of the interview with David Diaz here or Pedro Gonzalez here.

Chris Greenspon

Chris is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog LA and co-host for SGV Connect. He's been a La Puente native since 1991, and a radio journalist since 2014. He hosts the podcast SGV Weekly.

