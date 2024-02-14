Wednesday’s Headlines

- L.A. Firefighters Launch Six-Figure Campaign Against Health Streets Measure HLA (LAT)
- More On Metro COVID Era Record Transit Ridership In 2023 (Pasadena Now)
- Pasadena, Glendale, NELA Arrests Show Racial Disparity (ABC7, Pasadena Now)
- Almost 40% Of Sheriff Deputies Live Outside L.A. County (Public Press)
- Pasadena Finalizing Pedestrian Transportation Action Plan (Pasadena Now)
- Construction Nearly Done On Affordable Housing At Soto Station (Urbanize)
- More On Beach Bike Path Storm Damage (Yo Venice)
- Paramount Approves Dills Park Expansion, New Pocket Park (Wave)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver and DUI Driver Hit and Kill Chinatown Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Sawtelle Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Police Share New Video, Seek 2023 Harbor Gateway Hit-and-Run Driver (KTLA)
- Speeding Anaheim Driver Spins Out, Injuring Pedestrians (KTLA, KABC)
- This Year's Top U.S. Truck Bottleneck Spots (KTLA)
- KTLA, ATRI note: the 55 doesn't intersect the 91 in L.A., it's in Anaheim in the OC
- Help Cyclist Metro Bus Driver Losing Home To Flood Damage (GoFundMe)
- Union Station Celebrating 85th Birthday (KTLA)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA