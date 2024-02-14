Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

6:53 AM PST on February 14, 2024

Metro calendar year 2023 ridership was nearly 12 percent above 2022

  • L.A. Firefighters Launch Six-Figure Campaign Against Health Streets Measure HLA (LAT)
  • More On Metro COVID Era Record Transit Ridership In 2023 (Pasadena Now)
  • Pasadena, Glendale, NELA Arrests Show Racial Disparity (ABC7, Pasadena Now)
  • Almost 40% Of Sheriff Deputies Live Outside L.A. County (Public Press)
  • Pasadena Finalizing Pedestrian Transportation Action Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • Construction Nearly Done On Affordable Housing At Soto Station (Urbanize)
  • More On Beach Bike Path Storm Damage (Yo Venice)
  • Paramount Approves Dills Park Expansion, New Pocket Park (Wave)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver and DUI Driver Hit and Kill Chinatown Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Sawtelle Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Police Share New Video, Seek 2023 Harbor Gateway Hit-and-Run Driver (KTLA)
    • Speeding Anaheim Driver Spins Out, Injuring Pedestrians (KTLA, KABC)
  • This Year's Top U.S. Truck Bottleneck Spots (KTLA)
    • KTLA, ATRI note: the 55 doesn't intersect the 91 in L.A., it's in Anaheim in the OC
  • Help Cyclist Metro Bus Driver Losing Home To Flood Damage (GoFundMe)
  • Union Station Celebrating 85th Birthday (KTLA)

