Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:28 AM PST on February 13, 2024

“DISMOUNT BIKES” sign on La Brea Avenue. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Calendar Year 2023 Transit Ridership Up Almost 12 Percent Over 2022 (Daily News)
  • Politico Looks Into Issues Of Metro Bike Share Lyft Contract
  • L.A. and Beverly Hills Removing 'Dismount Bikes' Signage (Biking in L.A., SBLA Twitter)
  • Santa Clarita Considering $1M Loan For Bridge To Metrolink Station Area (SC Signal)
  • Carnage: Suspected DUI Driver Kills Person In Grammercy Park (KTLA)
    • Gardena Community Grieves 5-Year-Old Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver (KTLA, Daily Breeze)
    • Mom Of Santa Clarita Hit-and-Run Victim Asks Public To Help Find Suspect (SC Signal)
    • West Hills Driver Violently Crashes Into Tree (KTLA)
    • DA Case Against Grossman: Liquor, Valium, Speed and Recklessness (LAT)
  • Metrolink Will Do Taylor Swift Theme Customer Appreciation Day Tomorrow (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

