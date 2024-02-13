Tuesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Metro Report: MacArthur Park Station Music is Almost Loud Enough to Harm Employee Hearing
Metro measured MacArthur Park anti-homeless music at 79 decibels - roughly as loud as standing close to passing trucks and motorcycles
This Week In Livable Streets
Metro 710 Freeway widening plan, C Line construction, Rosecrans-Marquardt grade separation, and more
Measure HLA Endorsements Grow, No Organized Opposition as Voting Gets Underway
Measure HLA, the Healthy Streets L.A. initiative is endorsed by 6 of 15 L.A. City Councilmembers: Harris-Dawson, Hernandez, Hutt, Raman, Soto-Martínez, and Yaroslavsky