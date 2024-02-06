Tuesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Gold Line Construction to Pomona on Track to be Complete by Early January 2025
Work is being finished on the stations, power and control systems, crossings, and parking areas
This Week In Livable Streets
Metro 710 Freeway widening plan, CD`14 debate, Alhambra Bike Rally, C Line construction, and more.
L.A. City Planning Protected Bike Lanes for Two Miles of Hollywood Blvd
The Hollywood Boulevard Safety and Mobility Project will extend along Hollywood from Gower Street to Lyman Place. This stretch would be the first protected bike lanes in City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez' district