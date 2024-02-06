Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:03 AM PST on February 6, 2024

January photo of construction on Long Beach’s Colorado Lagoon Open Channel Project – by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Rainstorms Set So Cal Records (KTLA, LAist)
    • Intense Storms Fueled By Climate Change (LAT)
    • Bomb Cyclone Fueled Record Storms (LAT)
    • Some Delays, But Generally Transit Doing Fine During Major Rainstorm (Daily News)
    • Storms Causing "Massive Potholes" (KTLA)
  • L.A. To Vote To End No-Street-Vending Zones (LAist)
  • Metro Quietly Canceled Promised DTLA Bus Queue-Jumper Project (SBLA Twitter)
  • Metrolink Plans To Add More Frequent Service (@numble Twitter)
  • Colorado Lagoon Restoration Project Opening Delayed To 2025 (LB Post)
  • Carnage: Red-Light Running Driver Kills Other Driver in Norwalk (Whittier Daily News)
    • Testimony Says Rebecca Grossman Was Driving Impaired (LAT)
    • Big Rig Overturns On 210 In Monrovia (KTLA)
    • Truck Driver Damages Part Of Long Beach Shoemaker Bridge (LB Post)
  • Streets for All Publishes 2023 CA Legislative Report Cards

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

