Gold Line Construction to Pomona on Track to be Complete by Early January 2025

The 9.1 mile Foothill Gold Line Extension is 81 percent complete and receiving its final touches this year. After its four stations are done (Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona), the overhead and underground wires are all put in, the crossing gates are installed, and the parking lots finished, the rail line will be turned over to Los Angeles Metro for track testing and driver training. Beyond that, Metro is awaiting response to a hopeful funding request through S.B. 125 to extend the route to Montclair.

The Gold Line was recently renamed the A Line. From Long Beach to Azusa, the 49.5-mile A Line is currently the longest light rail in the U.S. The new 9.1-mile extension to Pomona will bring the total to 58.6 miles.

The Stations

Here is a look at station construction, from West to East. Though some are more complete than others, stations are overall 65 percent complete according to the Construction Authority.

Crews constructing the plaza area for the future Glendora station

Glendora is one of the stations that’s further along. Its decorative roofing and canopies are done, as well as lighting, and the plaza area north of the platform is being built. After that will come a group of tiled art columns by artist Michael Hillman. South of the platform, the parking lot is in progress, as is a path to the platform’s pedestrian undercrossing.

Concept sketches for “Glendora Home: A Slice of Sunshine,” a set of tesserae tilework pillars by artist Michael Hillman

Installation of diamond-shaped shingles atop San Dimas station boarding canopy

Moving on, San Dimas Station looks pretty station-like too. Workers have been carefully affixing decorative, diamond-shaped shingles to the awning over the platform.

The platform’s art pieces are coming along too. Artists Eugene Daub and Anne Olsen Daub got the gig from the city of San Dimas, and they’re busy creating eight-foot-tall, bronze walking sticks that harken to the area’s much-hiked canyons, creeks, and hills.

Artists Eugene Daub and Anne Olsen Daub create walking stick sculptures for the San Dimas Metro Station

Crews installing overhead wires across the OCS poles in La Verne

Crews fabricating canopy frames for future La Verne station

La Verne is a little bit behind its westerly counterparts. The canopies haven’t been installed just yet, fabrication on those is wrapping up. In the meantime, the overhead catenary system (the electric wires the trains get their power from) are being set up around the station platform. The parking lot is still being constructed and underground utility work continues. As for artwork, artist Blue McRight is currently putting together a set of three eight-foot-tall sculptures depicting La Verne’s agricultural history, focusing on water.

A piece of artist Blue McRight’s sculpture work for the La Verne Metro Station. The zig zags represent both orchard ladders and water.

Future Pomona station construction underway

Pomona has the furthest to go, cosmetically speaking. The platform is pretty empty. Catenary wires are still being installed, and the parking area is in the process of being rebuilt from when this site was just a Metrolink station. The art pieces for this station, Pomona Station’s Hall of Gratitude, have already been completed, though not yet installed.

An example of tilework by artist Steve Farley designed for the Pomona Metro Station’s “Hall of Gratitude,” a series of 56 portraits of locals nominated by their peers.

Power and Control Systems

Throughout the Gold Line extension route, miles of catenary wires are being affixed to their support poles, and cables are being set underground too. These are for the trains’ control and communications systems, and for the wayside signals too. These are similar to traffic signals, letting train drivers know when it is safe to proceed through an intersection.

Crossings

Though all of the grade crossings themselves have been finished, construction workers will be returning to some of the crossing areas to install quad gates and do additional roadway, sidewalk, and safety improvements. This means a few more traffic lane closures will take place throughout the year, with partial access remaining. Per the Construction Authority the following closures remain:

Pomona to Montclair

Funding for the next 3.2 miles of the project is still pending. The next extension would be the last L.A. County segment, taking the line just into Montclair in San Bernardino County.

At the end of 2023, Metro put in a funding application to the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), which is administering $4 billion from S.B. 125 for transit capital projects in California. Los Angeles County’s allocation is $1 billion. An announcement from CalSTA is expected in April.

Once funding is secured, the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority would commence a 15-month process to hire a design-build team for the Pomona-to-Montclair segment. Once that design-build contract is awarded, the segment would take an estimated to take five years to build.

