SGV Connect 117: Alhambra Councilmember Adele Andrade-Stadler and Artist Steve Farley

This week's SGV Connect features a pair of interviewees working to improve the lives of residents of the San Gabriel Valley.
First, SBLA talks with Alhambra Councilmember Adele Andrade-Stadler. Andrade-Stadler is the winner of this year's Elected Official of the Year award given by ActiveSGV at their Noche de las Luminarias. Read more about her award and her relationship with ActiveSGV at their ActiveBlog.
At the end of the interview, Andrade-Stadler discusses the upcoming Sustainability Plan for Alhambra that should be released for public review later this month. Read a transcript of the interview, here.
SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”
Transit ridership and freeway funding are up. $14 million for MicroTransit was postponed. South Bay C Line extension draws both controversy and support. Law enforcement, Taylor Swift, bus lanes, and more!