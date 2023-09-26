SGV Connect 117: Alhambra Councilmember Adele Andrade-Stadler and Artist Steve Farley

This week's SGV Connect features a pair of interviewees working to improve the lives of residents of the San Gabriel Valley.

First, SBLA talks with Alhambra Councilmember Adele Andrade-Stadler. Andrade-Stadler is the winner of this year's Elected Official of the Year award given by ActiveSGV at their Noche de las Luminarias. Read more about her award and her relationship with ActiveSGV at their ActiveBlog.

At the end of the interview, Andrade-Stadler discusses the upcoming Sustainability Plan for Alhambra that should be released for public review later this month. Read a transcript of the interview, here.

One portrait that is part of Steve Farley's Hall of Gratitude public artwork for Pomona A Line Station. See additional portraits at The Power of Pomona is People

The second interview is with Steve Farley. While Farley is a long-time Streetsblog reader (he drops a reference to Aaron Naperstek who founded Streetsblog in 2006) and a former State Senator in Arizona, it's his art that the interview focuses on. Farley is the artist creating the public art that will grace the under construction A (Gold) Line Station in Pomona. Read a transcript of the interview, here.

An artist's rendering of the future light rail station in Pomona. Courtesy of Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority

Recent Pomona Station artwork construction photo - via Construction Authority

