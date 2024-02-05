Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:17 AM PST on February 5, 2024

Hollywood Blvd could get protected bike lanes. Image via @LA_DOTr Twitter

  • Heavy So Cal Storms Breaking Records (KTLA)
    • Rain Soaks Union Station Concourse (Reddit)
  • EPA Poised To Reject So Cal Air Plan (LAT)
  • Inland Empire I-15 Widening Shows CA Not Addressing Climate (LAT)
  • L.A. Planning Protected Bike Lanes On Hollywood Blvd (Biking in L.A.)
  • BikeLA To Study Mobility Needs In Boyle Heights and East L.A. (Eastsider)
  • First Phase Of Rose Hill Courts Affordable Redevelopment Opens (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Two People Killed In Head-On Crash In Lancaster (2UrbanGirls)
    • Video Shows Car Flip On Rain-Slick 5 Freeway Near Whittier Blvd (KABC)
    • Person Injured In 2-Car Crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
  • Daily Bulletin Looks At Bullet Train Operations In Rancho Cucamonga
  • LAist Explains Healthy Streets L.A. - Measure HLA
  • Nick Andert Transit Voter Guide Video (YouTube)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

