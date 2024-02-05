Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Metro Releases New Lower 710 Freeway Proposal; Agency Still Plans to Widen 710, Doesn’t Rule Out Residential Demolitions
Metro's new 710 widening proposal is not as bad as the mega-widening that Metro was hell-bent on a couple years ago, but there's still a lot of harmful freeway/ramp/road expansion, and precious little transit, walk and bike improvements
Long Beach’s Concrete Curb-Protected Bike Lanes
Concrete curbs are real protection compared to plastic bollard posts that errant drivers regularly mow down