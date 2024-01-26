Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines

10:12 AM PST on January 26, 2024

Ease on into the weekend with a throwback to the Ovarian Psycos’ first Clitoral Mass ride. Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A.

  • Former L.A. Councilmember José Huizar to be sentenced Friday morning (KTLA); The fall of an Eastside Hero (Boyle Heights Beat)
  • Former Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas files appeal with 9th Circuit in Pasadena (Spectrum)
  • LAT endorses Nithya Raman for CD4 (LAT)
  • Hahn initiative aims to improve mental health outreach on Metro (Spectrum)
  • SoCal sees two ‘thousand-year’ storms within weeks. More could be coming (LAT)
  • Column: The lithium revolution has arrived at California’s Salton Sea (LAT)
  • Car crashes killed more people than homicides in Los Angeles last year (LAT)
    • Four injured after three-car crash involving LAFD truck in Palmdale (CBS)
    • 5 arrested for staging hit-and-run crash, making phony insurance claim in Ontario (CBS)
    • Arrest made in hit-and-run that left Burbank bicyclist critically wounded (CBS)
    • Man found guilty in DC road rage murder of 6-year-old Aiden Leos (KTLA, CBS, LAT)
    • Self-driving company Cruise under investigation (WaPo, NPR)
  • More on the new bill that would require speed-limiting devices in California cars (LAT
  • Homeless counts get underway (LB Post, LAT)
  • More Renters Than Ever Before Are Burdened by the Rent They Pay (NYT)
  • L.A. County wants affordable housing for parking lot at 725 N. Spring Street in Chinatown (Urbanize)
  • Here’s how Long Beach could change its rules for ADUs, home additions this year (LB Post)
  • 250,000sf studio campus planned at 3701 W. Stocker Street in Baldwin Hills (Urbanize)
  • New York City public housing is getting less public. How does that affect residents? (NPR Code Switch)
  • ICYMI: The women who masterminded the Montgomery Bus Boycott (NPR Code Switch)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

