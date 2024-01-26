Friday’s Headlines

- Former L.A. Councilmember José Huizar to be sentenced Friday morning (KTLA); The fall of an Eastside Hero (Boyle Heights Beat)
- Former Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas files appeal with 9th Circuit in Pasadena (Spectrum)
- LAT endorses Nithya Raman for CD4 (LAT)
- Hahn initiative aims to improve mental health outreach on Metro (Spectrum)
- SoCal sees two ‘thousand-year’ storms within weeks. More could be coming (LAT)
- Column: The lithium revolution has arrived at California’s Salton Sea (LAT)
- Car crashes killed more people than homicides in Los Angeles last year (LAT)
- Four injured after three-car crash involving LAFD truck in Palmdale (CBS)
- 5 arrested for staging hit-and-run crash, making phony insurance claim in Ontario (CBS)
- Arrest made in hit-and-run that left Burbank bicyclist critically wounded (CBS)
- Man found guilty in DC road rage murder of 6-year-old Aiden Leos (KTLA, CBS, LAT)
- Self-driving company Cruise under investigation (WaPo, NPR)
- More on the new bill that would require speed-limiting devices in California cars (LAT)
- Homeless counts get underway (LB Post, LAT)
- More Renters Than Ever Before Are Burdened by the Rent They Pay (NYT)
- L.A. County wants affordable housing for parking lot at 725 N. Spring Street in Chinatown (Urbanize)
- Here’s how Long Beach could change its rules for ADUs, home additions this year (LB Post)
- 250,000sf studio campus planned at 3701 W. Stocker Street in Baldwin Hills (Urbanize)
- New York City public housing is getting less public. How does that affect residents? (NPR Code Switch)
- ICYMI: The women who masterminded the Montgomery Bus Boycott (NPR Code Switch)
