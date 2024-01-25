Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:54 AM PST on January 25, 2024

Dodgers Stadium gondola rendering – from L.A. ART website

  • Family Sues LAPD Over Deadly December Crash (LB Post)
  • L.A. City Budget Faces $400M Shortfall (LAist)
  • LAT Profiles 13 Offbeat Bike Shops
  • Councilmember Hernandez Seeks To Pause Metro Stadium Gondola Project (KTLA)
  • Council Approves Security Contract For Very Safe Big Blue Buses (SM Next)
  • Riders Injured In Palmdale Metrolink Train Hit By Gunfire (Fox11)
  • Meetings Planned For Input On Pasadena Parking Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • CA Bill Proposes Mandatory Speed Governors In New Cars (Biking in L.A., KTLA, KABC)
  • More On Brightline West High-Speed Rail Receiving $2.5 Fed Boost (LAT)
  • Carnage: Pomona Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (SGV Tribune)
    • Driver Crashes Into Ten Parked Cars In Hawaiian Gardens (KABC)
    • More On Trial Of Rebecca Grossman For Killing Jacob and Mark Iskander (LAT)
    • Drivers Have Killed Three Mountains Lions Recently (KABC)
  • Capital & Main Profiles Boyle Heights 'Running Mamis'
  • Landslide In San Clemente Again Halts Train Service Indefinitely (LAT, KTLA, KABC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Westside Subway

At New Wilshire Subway Stations, Metro Ignoring L.A. City Street Standards

Metro rail construction appears to follow city street standards only when they mandate increasing car capacity, not when standards mandate safety and walkability

January 25, 2024
Metrolink

Southern California Regional Rail is in Trouble. A New, Unified Regional Rail Agency is Needed to Save it

Not only is SoCal’s regional rail falling off a literal cliff, but it’s also facing a fiscal one

Adriana Rizzo
January 25, 2024
Open Streets

Los Angeles Loves “Open Streets” Events – So Why Would Metro Slash Funding?

If Metro wishes to make safe, fun, and ultimately transformative Open Streets events possible, the Board should commit to adequately funding this successful, beloved program

January 23, 2024
See all posts