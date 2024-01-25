Thursday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
At New Wilshire Subway Stations, Metro Ignoring L.A. City Street Standards
Metro rail construction appears to follow city street standards only when they mandate increasing car capacity, not when standards mandate safety and walkability
Southern California Regional Rail is in Trouble. A New, Unified Regional Rail Agency is Needed to Save it
Not only is SoCal’s regional rail falling off a literal cliff, but it’s also facing a fiscal one
Los Angeles Loves “Open Streets” Events – So Why Would Metro Slash Funding?
If Metro wishes to make safe, fun, and ultimately transformative Open Streets events possible, the Board should commit to adequately funding this successful, beloved program