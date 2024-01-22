Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

8:15 AM PST on January 22, 2024

Die-in for Vision Zero 2023. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • New West Santa Ana Branch Line Name Announcement Today (Los Cerritos News)
  • Video Of Police Violently Detaining Rider On Santa Monica E Line Platform (Annenberg)
  • Die-In City Hall Protest Next Saturday (Biking in L.A.)
  • Rosecrans-Marquardt Grade Crossing Opens To Traffic (KTLA)
  • Assemblymember Carrillo Pleads No Contest To Drunk Driving (LAT)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Panorama City (Daily News)
    • Two Killed When Long Beach Driver Crashes Into Channel (LB Post, KABC)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Azusa (Whittier Daily News)
    • Two Car Santa Clarita Crash Sends Two To Hospital (SC Signal)
    • Driver Kills Well-Known OC Mountain Lion, Uno (LAist)
  • Lawsuit Challenges and Delays Westside Affordable Housing Project (LAist)
  • Metro CEO Wiggins (Instagram) Says Freeway Pollution Harms Communities Of Color

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Metro

This Week’s Metro Updates: Open Streets, MicroTransit, Bike-Share, and More

Open Streets grants, Metro Micro fares, Metro Bike Share, MacArthur Park interventions spreading, transit ridership up with crime down, and soon to be no longer West Santa Ana Branch

January 20, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

January 19, 2024
Today's stories are presented by
The Valley

Zombie Street Widening Strikes Topanga Canyon Blvd Today, based on 2011 Approval

Why do zombie street widenings killed in 2015 and again in 2019 still roam the streets in 2024?

January 19, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

January 18, 2024
