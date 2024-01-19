Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines

9:32 AM PST on January 19, 2024

Metro Bike Share docks in downtown L.A. 2018 Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Metro

This Week’s Metro Updates: Open Streets, MicroTransit, Bike-Share, and More

Open Streets grants, Metro Micro fares, Metro Bike Share, MacArthur Park interventions spreading, transit ridership up with crime down, and soon to be no longer West Santa Ana Branch

January 20, 2024
The Valley

Zombie Street Widening Strikes Topanga Canyon Blvd Today, based on 2011 Approval

Why do zombie street widenings killed in 2015 and again in 2019 still roam the streets in 2024?

January 19, 2024
SGV

Turnbull Canyon Road Grade Separation Construction Underway Soon, Includes Ped/Bike Bridge

The bridges will be built over the Union Pacific tracks where many cut through for a reprieve from the area’s busy arterials

January 17, 2024
