Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Keep bus lanes for buses.

Wednesday’s Headlines

8:53 AM PST on January 10, 2024

Metro Bike Share. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Scales Back Union Station Run-Through Tracks (@numble Twitter)
  • Metro Plans To Have Lyft Run Metro Bike Share (@numble Twitter)
  • Housing Advocates Sue L.A. For Stalling Affordable Housing Near Single-Family (LAist, Daily News)
  • Lawsuit Reveals Sheriff Deputy Shot Off Colleague’s Gang Tattoo (Public Press)
  • Carnage: Authorities ID Woman Killed In PCH Crash (LB Post)
    • SaMo Driver Hospitalizes Pedestrian and Infant In Stroller (SMDP)
    • Injuries In Truck Crash On 5 Freeway Near 14 (SC Signal)
    • Two Big Rig Truck Crash On 5 Freeway Near Gorman (ABC7)
  • CA Study: If Cars Transition To Electric, Less Gas Tax Revenues (SC Signal)
  • Feds Tighten Contractor Rules, Uber Lyft Say It Doesn't Apply (SMDP)
  • More On 2023 Warmest Year (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SCAG

Will this $750 Billion Plan Solve Southern California’s Traffic Woes?

The projects prioritized in southern California's Regional Transportation Plan would increase driving, rather than work towards meeting state and regional driving reduction goals.

January 10, 2024
L.A. River Bike Path

L.A. City Repairing L.A. River Bike Path along Griffith Park

It shouldn't take sustained advocacy pressure (and injury lawsuits) from cyclists to get the city to keep its walk/bike paths in a state of good repair

January 10, 2024
The Week In...

This Week in Livable Streets

Alhambra walk/bike plan, Glendale bike plan, Metro C Line construction, Malibu PCH emergency, Metro Micro, Ballona Path closure, the Boyle Heights Community Plan, and more

January 8, 2024
