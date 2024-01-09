Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

8:53 AM PST on January 9, 2024

2023 was the hottest year on record

  • Metro Budget Austerity Doom Messaging: Agency Facing Fiscal Not-Quite-Cliff (Daily News)
  • Pasadena Recruiting New Transportation Dept Head (Pasadena Now, SGV Tribune)
  • Santa Monica Adding More Four-Way Stops For Safety (SM Next)
  • Metrolink Antelope Valley Line Service Suspended This Weekend (SC Signal)
  • A Look Into the History Of L.A. Smog (LAist)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed, Impaled In Crash With Lumber Truck On Chatsworth Freeway (LAT, KTLA, Daily News)
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian In Palmdale (2UrbanGirls)
    • High Speed Hit-and-Run Raises More Concerns Over PCH In Malibu (SM Mirror)
    • Urgency To Fix Deadly PCH After 3 Recent Traffic Deaths (LB Post)
  • Clean Vehicle Tax Credit Makes EVs More Affordable (LAist)
  • Feds Back CA School Bus Electrification (SGV Tribune)
  • Did AI Write This LAT Story About Solving CA Traffic Problems?
  • 2023 Was Hottest Year On Record, By A Lot (Guardian)

