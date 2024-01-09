Tuesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
L.A. City Repairing L.A. River Bike Path along Griffith Park
It shouldn't take sustained advocacy pressure (and injury lawsuits) from cyclists to get the city to keep its walk/bike paths in a state of good repair
This Week in Livable Streets
Alhambra walk/bike plan, Glendale bike plan, Metro C Line construction, Malibu PCH emergency, Metro Micro, Ballona Path closure, the Boyle Heights Community Plan, and more
Eyes on the Street: Parking Protected Bike Lanes on Variel
Recent road diet parking-protected bike lanes connect residential developments to the G Line bike/walk path