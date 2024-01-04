Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:12 AM PST on January 4, 2024

Melrose CicLAvia next month

  • How So Cal's Air Pollution and Housing Crisis Are Connected (AfroLA)
  • Police Shot and Killed L.A.-Bound Amtrak Passenger (Daily News)
  • Assault At Lake Metro Station Results In Injuries (Pasadena Now)
  • Data From CA Traffic Stops Shows Pervasive Pattern Of Police Profiling (ABC7)
  • CicLAvia Will Open Melrose On Sunday February 25 (Biking in L.A.)
  • Carnage: Long Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian, Turns Self In (KTLA)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person Near LAX (KTLA)
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian On Freeway In Bellflower (2UrbanGirls)
    • In Azusa, Truck Driver Crashes Into Car, Sending Occupant To Hospital (KTLA)
  • More On Metro Raising Micro Fares (LAist, Eastsider)
  • 54-Unit Supportive Housing Opens In Pico-Union (Urbanize)
  • 45-Unit Housing Complex Proposed By Bundy Station (Urbanize)
  • LAT Columnist Wants To Overcome Fear Of Freeway Driving
  • U.S. Facing Huge COVID Wave (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

SGV Hikes and Bikes: Santa Fe Dam

Take to the elevated bikeway for a view of the Valley, or get away from it all in a pedal boat.

January 4, 2024
Metro

For Transit, Walk, and Bike, 2023 Still Has Unfinished Business

Stuff that didn't happen yet: Metro was going to install safe connections to stations and build BRT and bikeways, L.A. was going to end road widening and improve street safety

January 4, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro Micro, Metro Public Safety Committee, Metro monorail presentation, and more

January 3, 2024
See all posts