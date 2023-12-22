Friday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Metro Touts Full Year of Transit Ridership Growth
Metro ridership numbers grew steadily throughout 2023, and appear very likely return to more than a million weekday daily riders by early 2024
L.A. Times Excellent Deep Dive on Dooring
The Times speaks to drivers, a majority of Times readers, while also affirming the lives of cyclists. The article concisely explains terms - dooring, sharrows, protected bike lanes - that are common for cyclists, but little understood by the broader general public.