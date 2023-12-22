Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday's Headlines

10:11 AM PST on December 22, 2023

Figueroa Street red bus lane markings next to green bike lane markings make for Christmas colors. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Streetsblog will be publishing lightly today, then will be off for winter holidays, returning Wednesday December 27

Metro

Metro Touts Full Year of Transit Ridership Growth

Metro ridership numbers grew steadily throughout 2023, and appear very likely return to more than a million weekday daily riders by early 2024

December 21, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday's Headlines

December 21, 2023
Bicycling

L.A. Times Excellent Deep Dive on Dooring

The Times speaks to drivers, a majority of Times readers, while also affirming the lives of cyclists. The article concisely explains terms - dooring, sharrows, protected bike lanes - that are common for cyclists, but little understood by the broader general public.

December 21, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday's Headlines

December 20, 2023
