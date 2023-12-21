Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:36 AM PST on December 21, 2023

Metro ridership graph – via Metro press release

  • Metro Transit Ridership Increased Monthly For All Of 2023 (Pasadena Now)
  • Metro Going Fareless For Holidays (KTLA)
  • Caltrans's $17B Highway Project Wish List (NRDC)
  • Santa Monica Approves Next Step For Parking Tax To Fund Transportation, Safety (SM Next)
  • SM Council Approves Outreach Plan For Repurposing Airport (SM Next)
  • Carnage: Driver Arrested In Fatal Sunland Hit-and-Run (Daily News)
  • Council Approval Halts Boyle Heights Housing Demolition (Boyle Heights Beat)
  • LAPD Officer Asserts Gascon Policies Responsible For Increased Crime (Public Press)
  • Copper Thieves Unplug New 6th Street Viaduct (LAT)
  • Bird E-Scooter Company Files For Bankruptcy (WeHoOnline)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

Metro Touts Full Year of Transit Ridership Growth

Metro ridership numbers grew steadily throughout 2023, and appear very likely return to more than a million weekday daily riders by early 2024

December 21, 2023
Bicycling

L.A. Times Excellent Deep Dive on Dooring

The Times speaks to drivers, a majority of Times readers, while also affirming the lives of cyclists. The article concisely explains terms - dooring, sharrows, protected bike lanes - that are common for cyclists, but little understood by the broader general public.

December 21, 2023
sixth street viaduct

Eyes on the Street: Boyle Heights Myers/Mission Roundabout Completed, Short Bike Paths Open

Connected to the Sixth Street Viaduct, Boyle Heights' Myers/Mission Roundabout project includes two short bikeway segments now open on Myers Street and Mission Road

December 19, 2023
See all posts