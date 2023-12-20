Wednesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
L.A. Times Excellent Deep Dive on Dooring
The Times speaks to drivers, a majority of Times readers, while also affirming the lives of cyclists. The article concisely explains terms - dooring, sharrows, protected bike lanes - that are common for cyclists, but little understood by the broader general public.
Eyes on the Street: Boyle Heights Myers/Mission Roundabout Completed, Short Bike Paths Open
Connected to the Sixth Street Viaduct, Boyle Heights' Myers/Mission Roundabout project includes two short bikeway segments now open on Myers Street and Mission Road
Santa Monica Considers Transportation Funding Measure for November 2024 Ballot
Santa Monica is looking to tax paid parking structures (i.e. garages and paid lots) to fund transportation projects, including Vision Zero safety improvements and maintenance of the city's parking structures