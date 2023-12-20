Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:40 AM PST on December 20, 2023

Screenshot from excellent LAT article ‘Being doored to death is a cyclist’s nightmare. How can it be prevented?’

  • LAT Explainer On How Drivers Dooring Cyclists Is Deadly
  • Advocates Sue LAPD To End Violent Traffic Stops (LAT)
  • Plan Commission Approves Cornfield-Arroyo Changes To Foster Housing (Urbanize)
  • Assaults On Transit Workers Tripled Nationwide (Daily News)
  • More On Caltrans' Weak PCH Safety Upgrades Announcement (LAist, Biking in L.A.)
    • Even LAT Questions If These Improvements Are Enough
  • Carnage: Two Teens Killed In Lake Los Angeles Crash (AV Times)
  • Driver Drives Into, Blocks E Line Tunnel Near Expo Park (Reddit)
  • Beverly Hills Approves Permanent Outdoor Dining (Beverly Press)
  • County Moving Forward With SELA Cultural Center Along L.A. River In So. Gate (Urbanize)
  • High Housing Costs Result In Longer Car Commutes (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Bicycling

L.A. Times Excellent Deep Dive on Dooring

The Times speaks to drivers, a majority of Times readers, while also affirming the lives of cyclists. The article concisely explains terms - dooring, sharrows, protected bike lanes - that are common for cyclists, but little understood by the broader general public.

December 21, 2023
sixth street viaduct

Eyes on the Street: Boyle Heights Myers/Mission Roundabout Completed, Short Bike Paths Open

Connected to the Sixth Street Viaduct, Boyle Heights' Myers/Mission Roundabout project includes two short bikeway segments now open on Myers Street and Mission Road

December 19, 2023
Santa Monica

Santa Monica Considers Transportation Funding Measure for November 2024 Ballot

Santa Monica is looking to tax paid parking structures (i.e. garages and paid lots) to fund transportation projects, including Vision Zero safety improvements and maintenance of the city's parking structures

December 19, 2023
See all posts