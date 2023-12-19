Eyes on the Street: Boyle Heights Myers/Mission Roundabout Completed, Short Bike Paths Open

As part of the city of Los Angeles' Myers/Mission Roundabout project, Boyle Heights recently added two short bikeway segments. The project is connected to, and basically in the shadows of, the city's new Sixth Street Viaduct.
The roundabout and bikeways are located just east of the L.A. River in the southern part of Pico Aliso. The area is industrial and doesn't see a lot of foot or bike traffic today. Though there's plenty of industrial activity by day, it can be fairly desolate at night and weekends.
The new bikeways are designed to connect to the city's $87 million Sixth Street Viaduct PARC (Park, Arts, River and Connectivity Improvements) to be located underneath the new bridge. The PARC project totals 12 acres across several sites on both sides of the river, most prominently including the large vacant site located on the east side directly under the bridge (between Mission Road and the 101 Freeway).
PARC construction got underway in August, and is expected to be done in 2026. Earlier this month, there wasn't much park progress in sight; the site is scraped clear and sports a few stakes.
