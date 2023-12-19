Eyes on the Street: Boyle Heights Myers/Mission Roundabout Completed, Short Bike Paths Open

As part of the city of Los Angeles' Myers/Mission Roundabout project, Boyle Heights recently added two short bikeway segments. The project is connected to, and basically in the shadows of, the city's new Sixth Street Viaduct.

The paths were open in May 2021, then closed by August 2021 due to roundabout construction. When SBLA last checked (January 2023), construction was still underway. Now the bikeways are open and the roundabout appears complete.

The recently completed Myers/Mission Roundabout, with the Sixth Street Viaduct and downtown Los Angeles in the background

Short curb-level bike path along Mission Road - connecting to the Sixth Street Viaduct and future park

Short Myers Street bike path extends from 7th Street to the new roundabout

The roundabout and bikeways are located just east of the L.A. River in the southern part of Pico Aliso. The area is industrial and doesn't see a lot of foot or bike traffic today. Though there's plenty of industrial activity by day, it can be fairly desolate at night and weekends.

The new bikeways are designed to connect to the city's $87 million Sixth Street Viaduct PARC (Park, Arts, River and Connectivity Improvements) to be located underneath the new bridge. The PARC project totals 12 acres across several sites on both sides of the river, most prominently including the large vacant site located on the east side directly under the bridge (between Mission Road and the 101 Freeway).

Sixth Street Viaduct park rendering - by Hargreaves Jones via Urbanize

PARC construction got underway in August, and is expected to be done in 2026. Earlier this month, there wasn't much park progress in sight; the site is scraped clear and sports a few stakes.

Construction of the future 6th Street Viaduct PARC is underway. As of earlier this month, the area appears to have been scraped clean, with stakes marking future plans.