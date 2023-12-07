Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines

9:09 AM PST on December 7, 2023

On-bus cameras coming to Metro buses by Spring 2024. Slide from October 2023 Metro presentation

  • Automated On-Bus Camera Enforcement Coming To Metro Buses By Spring (SM Next, KTLA)
  • Both CA High-Speed Rail and Brightline West Received $3B Federal Grants (Urbanize)
    • LAT Somehow Only Noticed Brightline West Grant
    • KTLA Explains the Difference Between CA's Two High-Speed Rail Projects
  • LAist Strolls Downtown's High-Rise Walkways
  • Fix the City Sues To Block Westside Supportive Housing (LAT)
  • Residential and Office Development Underway Next To La Cienega E Line Station (Urbanize)
  • 56-Unit Mixed-Use Development Nearly Completed Near Leimert Park Station (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Motorcycle-Car Crash In South L.A. (2UrbanGirls)
    • Suspect Arrested In Deadly Long Beach DUI Hit-and-Run Crash (2UrbanGirls)
  • Metrolink Train Hits, Kills Pedestrian In Northridge (2UrbanGirls)
  • Advocates Call For Car Technology To Prevent Speeding (LAist)
  • Santa Monica USD Plans To Convert Neighborhood School To Car-Centric (SM Next)

