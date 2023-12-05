Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
CicLAvia South L.A. December 2023 Open Thread
The six-mile route included mostly Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, plus parts of Central Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard
“Watch Out, Amsterdam” Santa Monica Cuts Ribbon Opening Ambitious Curb-Protected 17th Street Bikeway
Santa Monica's recently completed 17th Street bikeway improvements have a "region leading design" featuring Southern California's first protected "Dutch-style" intersections, plus concrete curb protection, and makes great connections to the city's growing bikeway network