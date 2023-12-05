Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:05 AM PST on December 5, 2023

More frequent trains are coming to the Metro A, C, E, and K Lines next month. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

December 5, 2023
Open Streets

CicLAvia South L.A. December 2023 Open Thread

The six-mile route included mostly Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, plus parts of Central Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard

December 4, 2023
Today's stories are presented by
Learn More
bike lanes

“Watch Out, Amsterdam” Santa Monica Cuts Ribbon Opening Ambitious Curb-Protected 17th Street Bikeway

Santa Monica's recently completed 17th Street bikeway improvements have a "region leading design" featuring Southern California's first protected "Dutch-style" intersections, plus concrete curb protection, and makes great connections to the city's growing bikeway network

December 4, 2023
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

December 4, 2023
See all posts