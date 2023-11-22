Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

8:27 AM PST on November 22, 2023

CicLAvia South L.A. will take place a week from Sunday

  • 10 Freeway Closure: Yes, Repaired Stretch Is Safe To Drive (LAist)
  • Santa Monica Drivers Making Illegal Turns Sometimes Hit Metro Trains (SMDP)
  • Carnage: West L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist (Biking in L.A.)
    • Submerged Driver Rescued After Crashing Off PCH In Huntington Bch (KTLA)
    • Person Transported To Hospital From Santa Clarita Car-Motorcycle Crash (SC Signal)
  • CicLAvia Previews December 3 South L.A. Event
  • 42-Unit Affordable Housing Proposed In South L.A. (Urbanize)
  • 245-Unit Afffordable Housing Proposed In North Hills (Urbanize)
  • Assemblymember Friedman No Longer Transpo Committee Chair (Biking in L.A.)

Streetsblog will be off for the Thanksgiving holiday, returning Monday

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Expo Bike Path

How Neighboring NIMBYs Fought the Expo Bike Path, and How the Northvale Gap is Finally Getting Built

Literal "not in my backyard" neighbor opposition hampered the creation of the E/Expo Line light rail, and the current push to close the E Line bike path gap

November 22, 2023
Caltrans

Podcast: Streetsblog Interview with Jeanie Ward-Waller

"Frankly, as a public servant, I take really seriously that we need to be telling the truth to the public, and we need to create the required opportunities to have public engagement and public input to our work. So that requires being transparent, and also requires being honest in our analysis."

November 22, 2023
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

November 20, 2023
See all posts