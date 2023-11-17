Today's Headlines
Friday's Headlines
How the 10 Freeway Closure is Impacting Transit Riders
As the 10 Freeway closure clogs central L.A. surface streets, Metro and L.A. City claim they are making trains go faster. Agencies haven't shared their data, but on the ground results don't seem to validate claims of significant gains.
Help Metro Rename the Future West Santa Ana Branch Rail Line
The future 19-mile rail line will serve Artesia, Bell, Bellflower, Cerritos, Cudahy, Downey, Florence-Firestone, Huntington Park, L.A., Paramount, South Gate, and Vernon