Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

10:05 AM PST on November 17, 2023

10 Freeway repair – screengrab from Caltrans video

  • Mayor Bass Makes Far-Reaching Metro Motion, For Ridership and More
  • El Segundo Is Doing Sharrows (Biking in L.A.)
  • Carnage: South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • DUI Tow Truck Driver Crashes Into Multiple Parked Vehicles Near DTLA (ABC7, KTLA)
    • 2 Drivers Hit, Kill Pedestrian In South Whittier (2UrbanGirls)
  • 4-Story 53-Unit Housing Planned Near Slauson K Line Station (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

10 Freeway closure

How the 10 Freeway Closure is Impacting Transit Riders

As the 10 Freeway closure clogs central L.A. surface streets, Metro and L.A. City claim they are making trains go faster. Agencies haven't shared their data, but on the ground results don't seem to validate claims of significant gains.

November 17, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

November 16, 2023
Learn more about the changes to Foothill Transit
Learn More
Eco-Rapid West Santa Ana Branch Line

Help Metro Rename the Future West Santa Ana Branch Rail Line

The future 19-mile rail line will serve Artesia, Bell, Bellflower, Cerritos, Cudahy, Downey, Florence-Firestone, Huntington Park, L.A., Paramount, South Gate, and Vernon

November 16, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

November 15, 2023
See all posts