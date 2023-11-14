Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:11 AM PST on November 14, 2023

New 10 Freeway closure map showing transit lines – via Metro’s The Source

  • 10 Freeway Watch: Fire Blamed On Arson (LAT, Daily News, KTLA)
    • Damage Not As Severe As Feared, But More Tests Needed (LAT)
    • No Demolition, Reopening Expected In 3-5 Weeks (LAist, KTLA)
    • Freeway Largely Out Of Mayor Bass Control, But Seen As Test For Her (LAT)
    • LADOT Commuter Express Buses Free During Closure
    • LAT Editorial: Closure Is Opportunity For Transit To Shine
    • KNX Interviews SBLA Editor Joe Linton On Alternatives
    • 10 Crisis Points To L.A. Overreliance On Cars (LAT)
  • Traffic Deaths Are Rising This Year (Biking in L.A. - reporting on Xtown post)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person In Arlington Heights (2UrbanGirls)
    • LB Two-Car Crash Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Driver Kills Person In Playa Vista Area (2UrbanGirls)
    • Second Bicyclist Injured At Santa Monica Intersection (SMDP)
    • Santa Clarita 5 Freeway Crash Sends One Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
  • Ramona Gardens Planting Trees To Curb Freeway Pollution (L.A. Taco)
  • Another Restaurant Parklet Planned For Belmont Shore (LB Business Journal)
  • US Climate Assessment: Extreme Dire Consequences, Need Immediate Action (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

