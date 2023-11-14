Tuesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Metro Looks to Approve $207M for Two Freeway Expansion Projects
Metro wants $174 million to add one more lane to the 91 Freeway in North Long Beach, and $33 million for one more lane on the South Street off-ramp in Cerritos, an initial phase setting up future widening of the 605 Freeway
Alhambra’s Bike & Ped Safety Plan Calls for 50 Miles of New Bike Lanes
The plan also outlines several pedestrian priority zones, with features to enhance street safety.
Tips on Getting Around During the Downtown 10 Freeway Closure
Some tips and advice for drivers unhappy with the downtown L.A. 10 Freeway closure, and considering taking a train, bus, and/or bike instead