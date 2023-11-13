Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:45 AM PST on November 13, 2023

  • Large Pallet Fire Shuts Down Portion Of 10 Freeway In DTLA (LAT, LAist, KTLA)
  • L.A. City Traffic Deaths On Pace For Over 300 Dead (XTown)
  • Decades Of Upcoming Metro Transit Projects (Nick Andert YouTube)
  • Santa Clarita Transit Strike Reaches One Month (SC Signal)
  • LB's Orange Avenue To Get 8-Mile Protected Bikeway (LB Post)
  • Pasadena Secures $759K Grant For Active Transportation (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: North Hills Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Motorcyclist (Daily News)
    • One Dead, Passenger Arrests In Redondo Beach Single Vehicle Crash (Daily Breeze)
    • Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Coliseum Sends 7 People To Hospital (KTLA)
    • Driver Slams LB Transit Bus Which Crashes Into Restaurant Injuring 14 (LB Post, LAT)
    • Driver Charged In Crash That Killed/Injured Sheriff Recruits (LAist, LAT, SGV Tribune)
    • Crash Victim's Family Seeks Answers (LB Post)
    • Minor Injuries When Truck Overturns Closing Offramp In Newhall (SC Signal)
    • Overturned Big Rig Snarls 605 Traffic In Whittier (Daily News)
  • 445-Unit Apartment Complex Proposed Near Chinatown Station (Urbanize)
  • Caltrans Pours Concrete Bridge Walls For Agoura Wildlife Crossing (KTLA)
  • Downtown LB Should Focus On Pedestrians, Not Cars (LB Business Journal)
  • Governor Newsom Mesmerized By Robo-Cars (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

