Wednesday’s Headlines

Eyes on the Street: La Puente Builds Bulb-Outs
The curb extensions are in and around the city’s Old Town district.
Metro to Restore and Increase Light Rail Service on December 10
Metro A and E Line light rail peak hour frequency will increase to every 8 minutes from every 10 minutes. Plus, Metro is adding more midday, weekend, and late night trains on its A, C, E, and K Lines.
Tragedy at 19th and Idaho, and Street Safety Decisions
After a Santa Monica driver recently killed a cyclist at a four-way two-stop intersection, Juan Matute looks at how to make these intersections safer, including via mini-roundabouts and intersection daylighting