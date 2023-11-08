Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

8:56 AM PST on November 8, 2023

Caltrans’ former Deputy Director of Planning and Modal Programs Jeanie Ward-Waller with then Caltrans Director Laurie Berman, left, joined the Caltrans Directors Ride this year. Photo by Melanie Curry/Streetsblog

  • Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins Tells Her Transit Story (The Source)
  • KPBS Interviews Demoted Caltrans Whistleblower Jeanie Ward-Waller
  • WeHo Council Supports Future Protected Bike Lanes (Biking in L.A.)
  • City Councilmember John Lee Retaliates Suing City Ethics Commission (Public Press)
  • Standoff Over Man With Gun On Metro Bus In Hollywood (KTLA, 2UrbanGirls)
  • County To Pay $700M Settlement For Sheriff Treatment Of Reporter Josie Huang (LAist, LAT)
  • Carnage: Whittier Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Mother Of Four (Whittier Daily News)
    • Driver Strikes/Kills Pedestrian On Freeway In Echo Park (2UrbanGirls)
    • Driver Arrested For Suspected DUI Crash On 5 Freeway Near Gorman (KHTS)
  • Downtown News Op-Ed Critical Of Metro's Electronic Billboard Project
  • Austin, TX, Eliminates Parking Requirements (SBUSA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

