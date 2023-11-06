Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:20 AM PST on November 6, 2023

La Brea peak-hour bus lane. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Sepulveda Subway Faster, Higher Ridership, Than Monorail (Daily Breeze)
  • Santa Clarita Bus Strike Enters Fifth Week (Daily News)
  • New L.A. Transit to Trails Website Resource For Car-Free Hikes
  • Dog Owners Push Against City Plan For Sepulveda Bike Path (LAT)
  • Tonight WeHo Considers Motion Favoring Protected Bikeways (LAist)
  • Burbank Media District Looks To Add More Housing, Commercial (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Chased By LAPD, Van Crashes Into DTLA Metro Bus Killing Two People (LAT, ABC7)
    • South L.A. Metro A Line Car Crash Injures One (KTLA)
    • Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo Arrested For DUI Crash Into Parked Cars (LAT, KTLA)
    • Northridge DUI Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two, Including Off-Duty LAPD (LAT)
    • NoHo Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person (Daily News, KTLA)
    • Two People Killed In Fiery Car Crash In Tustin (KTLA)
    • Violent Multi-Car Crash On 405 At 710 (KTLA)
    • Driver Killed In Lancaster Crash On Highway 138 (AV Times)
    • Dash Cam Footage Of Anaheim Hit-and-Run Driver Injuring Cyclist (KTLA)
    • Valencia Hit-and-Run Driver Drives Into Sidewalk Crowd, Injuring Six (ABC7)
    • Street Racing Driver Injures At Least Two In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
    • Injured Bicyclist Sues Former Governor Schwarzenegger Over Crash (LAT)
  • LAPD Fireworks Detonation Aftermath: $9.5M, Residents Still Displaced (LAist)
  • CHP Awarded $2M To Curb Street Takeovers (KTLA)
  • Metrolink Plans 4-Day Shutdown In Late December (KTLA)
  • Bus Lanes Speeding L.A. Transit (Strong Towns)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

