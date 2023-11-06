Monday’s Headlines

- Sepulveda Subway Faster, Higher Ridership, Than Monorail (Daily Breeze)
- Santa Clarita Bus Strike Enters Fifth Week (Daily News)
- New L.A. Transit to Trails Website Resource For Car-Free Hikes
- Dog Owners Push Against City Plan For Sepulveda Bike Path (LAT)
- Tonight WeHo Considers Motion Favoring Protected Bikeways (LAist)
- Burbank Media District Looks To Add More Housing, Commercial (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Chased By LAPD, Van Crashes Into DTLA Metro Bus Killing Two People (LAT, ABC7)
- South L.A. Metro A Line Car Crash Injures One (KTLA)
- Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo Arrested For DUI Crash Into Parked Cars (LAT, KTLA)
- Northridge DUI Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two, Including Off-Duty LAPD (LAT)
- NoHo Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person (Daily News, KTLA)
- Two People Killed In Fiery Car Crash In Tustin (KTLA)
- Violent Multi-Car Crash On 405 At 710 (KTLA)
- Driver Killed In Lancaster Crash On Highway 138 (AV Times)
- Dash Cam Footage Of Anaheim Hit-and-Run Driver Injuring Cyclist (KTLA)
- Valencia Hit-and-Run Driver Drives Into Sidewalk Crowd, Injuring Six (ABC7)
- Street Racing Driver Injures At Least Two In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
- Injured Bicyclist Sues Former Governor Schwarzenegger Over Crash (LAT)
- LAPD Fireworks Detonation Aftermath: $9.5M, Residents Still Displaced (LAist)
- CHP Awarded $2M To Curb Street Takeovers (KTLA)
- Metrolink Plans 4-Day Shutdown In Late December (KTLA)
- Bus Lanes Speeding L.A. Transit (Strong Towns)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA