Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:24 AM PDT on November 1, 2023

Mayor Karen Bass promoting Metro student GoPass program – photo via Mayor’s office

Bicycling

Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Extending Michigan Greenway

Santa Monica's 700-foot long 20th Street bike/walk project isn't long or expensive, but it is very strategic. The facility is expected to open early to mid 2024.

November 1, 2023
Bike Walk Paths

Eyes on the Street: New Protected Bikeway in La Cañada

The city of La Cañada Flintridge recently completed its Foothill Link Bikeway and Pedestrian Greenbelt Project, which includes a half-mile of protected bikeway along Foothill Boulevard between La Canada Plaza Road and Hillard Avenue

October 31, 2023
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

October 30, 2023
