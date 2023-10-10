Skip to Content
15th birthday

Join Streetsblog L.A. at Our 15th Birthday Party in DTLA on November 30

Join us for a party on November 30th from 5-7 p.m. at First Draft at 1230 South Olive Street in Downtown Los Angeles

2:29 PM PDT on October 10, 2023

Streetsblog L.A. turned fifteen earlier this year, and we’d like for you join us for a party on November 30th from 5-7 p.m. at First Draft at 1230 South Olive Street in Downtown Los Angeles. 

There will be drink specials and appetizers of all sorts and this birthday party is free and open to any Streetsblog reader and supporter. In fact, we’ll be the ones giving out presents to all of our Patrons and monthly subscribers. If you’d like to support us with a donation, you can do so here, but it’s not required or expected to join us at this party.

If you’re planning to join us, please RSVP at EventBrite so we know how much to order.

