Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:45 AM PDT on October 30, 2023

More SBLA coverage of Arroyo Fest coming this morning. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Arroyo Fest Participants Loved the Event, Want More (LAT)
  • What Mayor's Marina Freeway Reversal Means (LAT)
  • Pasadena Looks To Approve Contract For 710 Stub Report (Pasadena Now)
  • Pasadena Looks To Approve Items Regarding Caltrans 710 Housing (Pasadena Now)
  • CA Awards $190M For Transit, Including Metro Electric Buses (KTLA)
  • Santa Clara Transit Strike Enters Third Week (Daily News)
  • Councilmember Soto-Martinez Looks To Restrict Robo-Taxis (Daily News)
  • Finish the Ride Brings People Together For Road Safety (SC Signal)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Cyclist Near LAX (2UrbanGirls)
    • Fatal Wrong Way Crash On 405 In SFV (KTLA)
    • Five People Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash In South L.A. (2UrbanGirls)
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian On 101 Freeway In Hollywood (KTLA)
    • Boyle Heights DUI Crash Severs Drivers Leg (KABC)
    • Driver Crashes Into DTLA Gym (2UrbanGirls)
  • Six Story Apartment Complex Unwrapped By USC (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Taking Steps To Decriminalizing Vending At Walk Of Fame (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

Metro Equity Assessments find Metro Freeway Widening Projects are Good for Low Income Communities of Color

Metro says its "Transportation infrastructure investments must be targeted toward those with the greatest mobility needs first" but a recent perfunctory Metro equity assessment report calls the agency's commitment to equity into question

October 27, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

October 27, 2023
Learn more about the changes to Foothill Transit
Learn More
Metro

Metro Transit Ambassadors are Here to Stay

The Metro board now unanimously supports for the ambassador program. Today's approval authorizes Metro to transition the currently contracted program in-house over the next twelve months

October 26, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

October 26, 2023
See all posts