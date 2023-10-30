Monday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Metro Equity Assessments find Metro Freeway Widening Projects are Good for Low Income Communities of Color
Metro says its "Transportation infrastructure investments must be targeted toward those with the greatest mobility needs first" but a recent perfunctory Metro equity assessment report calls the agency's commitment to equity into question
Metro Transit Ambassadors are Here to Stay
The Metro board now unanimously supports for the ambassador program. Today's approval authorizes Metro to transition the currently contracted program in-house over the next twelve months