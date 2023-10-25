Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

8:58 AM PDT on October 25, 2023

Measure ULA – United to House L.A. – legal victory announcement – via Public Counsel

  • Measure ULA 'Mansion Tax' Legal Challenge Dismissed (Public Counsel)
  • Preview Of Tomorrow's Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
  • Santa Clarita Transit Workers Urge Council To End Strike (SC Signal)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills South L.A. Cyclist, Dragging Body (Biking in L.A.,
  • Pasadena Planning North-South Bikeways/Greenways (Pasadena Now)
  • City Council Postpones Approving Canceled 710 Freeway Housing Items (Pasadena Now)
  • CA DMV Yanks Permit For Cruise's Robo-Cars (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

