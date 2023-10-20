Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:34 AM PDT on October 20, 2023

  • Metro Transit Ridership Growing, September Saw Highest Since COVID (LB Post)
  • Orange Avenue Bike Lane in LB Secures Funding (Press-Telegram)
  • SoCalGas, Center for Transportation and the Environment, Are in for Hydrogen Vans (Cision)
  • Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Dentist Office In South L.A., Injures Three (KTLA)
    • Driver Killed in DTLA Crash (KTLA)
    • Social Media Disinformation Spun Car Crash Into "Vehicular Jihad" (LB Post)
  • Pepperdine Mourns Four Students Killed in Car Violence, Calls for Safe PCH (LAT)
  • 40-Unit Affordable Housing Proposed Near Boyle Heights Soto Station (Urbanize)
  • So Cal Gas Price Is Dropping (Pasadena Now)
  • October Heat Wave Could Set Record, But Rain Possible Next Week (LAT)
  • Streetsblog L.A. Is On BlueSky

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

