Friday’s Headlines

New Vista Canyon Metrolink Station Opens with Increased Antelope Valley Line Service
Metrolink's CEO noted that added service signifies a big shift "from commuter railroad, to regional passenger railroad service where we're providing trains throughout the day and into the evening."
Metro Looks to Approve On-Bus Camera Enforcement Ticketing Drivers Who Park in Bus Lanes
On-bus camera enforcement has the potential to improve bus speed and reliability, improving the lives of millions of Angelenos.