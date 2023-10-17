Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Too Many Disappointments in L.A. City Bikeway Mileage During Fiscal Year 2022-23
Too much of the city's FY23 bikeway work had big issues: truncated mileage, downgraded facilities, long delayed timelines, false claims, etc.
Heart of L.A. CicLAvia 2023 – Open Thread
The 7.8-mile car-free route opened streets in the L.A. City communities of Boyle Heights, and many parts of Downtown: Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Historic Core, Broadway, and South Park