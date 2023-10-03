Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:25 AM PDT on October 3, 2023

Tomorrow is California Clean Air Day – links below

  • San Francisco and WeHo Look To Expand No-Turn-On-Red Safety Improvements (LAT)
  • L.A. City Councilmember John Lee Faces Ethics Charges (LAT, KTLA, Daily News)
  • Caltrans Complete Streets Guidance Wouldn't Apply Near Freeways (SBCA)
  • Metro Taylor Swift Concert Effort Seen As Olympics Warm-Up (Daily News)
  • L.A. Harbor Area Community Plans Moving Forward (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Panorama City Driver Kills Pedestrian (Daily News, KTLA)
    • U-Haul Driver Intentionally Crashes Into Pedestrian In San Pedro Lot (Daily Breeze)
    • DUI Driver Arrested In Pomona Crash That Killed Son (SGVTribune)
    • Motorcyclist Killed, Driver Injured In San Francisquito Cyn Crash (SC Signal)
    • Pasadena Driver Blacked Out Before Crashing Into Train (Daily News)
  • Caltrans 5 Freeway Roadwork Results In 2-Hour Back-Up (SC Signal)
  • Pasadena Mayor Urges Metro To Prioritize Freeway Soundwalls (Pasadena Now)
  • Free Metro Rides Tomorrow For CA Clean Air Day (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

