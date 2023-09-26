Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
SGV Connect 117: Alhambra Councilmember Adele Andrade-Stadler and Artist Steve Farley
SGV Connect podcast interviews Alhambra City Councilmember Adele Andrade-Stadler and Pomona Gold Line Station Artist Steve Farley
This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board, Ballona Creek, Metro K Line extension, Green Line maintenance, Metro public safety, and more
Metro September 2023 Board Committee Round-Up: C Line, 91 Freeway Widening, and More
Transit ridership and freeway funding are up. $14 million for MicroTransit was postponed. South Bay C Line extension draws both controversy and support. Law enforcement, Taylor Swift, bus lanes, and more!