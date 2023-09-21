Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:17 AM PDT on September 21, 2023

Evelia Granados holds a photo of her brother, César Rodríguez, who was killed by a train while interacting with the Long Beach Police regarding fare evasion. Rodriguez’ mother, Rosa Moreno (seated, in the black shirt), looks on as her daughter speaks. Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A.

  • LB Appeals $12M Award To Family Of Man Crushed By Blue Line While In LBPD Custody (Signal Tribune)
  • Metro Outlines Olympics Plans, Swift Concert Lessons (LAist)
  • UCLA ITS Video Explains Transit and Traffic (YouTube)
  • LAPD Body Camera Abuse More Widespread Than Chief Acknowledges (LAT)
  • Jurors Begin Deliberation In Compton Metro Station Shooting Case (Daily News)
  • WeHo Weighs In On K Line Extension Route (Beverly Press)
  • WeHo Adding Two Bike Repair Stations (Beverly Press)
  • Carnage: Redondo Beach DUI Driver Kills Person (Daily Breeze)
    • Driver Killed, Three Injured, In Car Crash Near Hollywood Bowl (KTLA)
    • One Person Killed In Crash On 405 In Sepulveda Pass (KTLA)
  • L.A. To Coachella Rail Project Making Progress (KTLA)

Calendar extras:

  • Thursday 9/21 - Tonight Streets for All and Studio-MLA will host a 5-8 p.m. fundraiser, featuring a community bike ride, cocktail hour, and transportation panel featuring Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, UCLA professor Michael Manville, Studio-MLA urban planners and mobility expert Kevin Johnson, and Streets For All founder Michael Schneider. Tickets are $45, or pay what you can. Details at SFA event page.
  • Satruday 9/23 - This Saturday from 3-6 p.m., Streets for All will host a fundraiser - an afternoon of food, wine, and special guest speakers: L.A. City Councilmember Katy Young Yaroslavsky, Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, and State Senator Anthony Portantino. Tickets are $100. Details at SFA event page.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

