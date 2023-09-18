North Hollywood CicLAvia CicLAmini – Open Thread

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday, North Hollywood celebrated a short open streets route mostly along Lankershim Boulevard. This was the second iteration of the new 'CicLAmini' format, after its May debut in Watts. The event was sponsored by Metro, with great Metro B and G Line station access.

Though CicLAminis have been promoted as more pedestrian-oriented, they have also been popular with cyclists, especially families bicycling together. A mile and a half (and back) route may be a short CicLAvia, but it remains a somewhat daunting distance for some Southern California pedestrians.

The gray weather that saw light morning rain in parts of L.A. didn't do much to dampen the large crowds. Thousands of Angelenos crowded North Hollywood streets and businesses. Participants explored on skates, wheelchairs, feet, and bikes. Music peppered the route, with stages at north and south ends. Local businesses spilled into the street with outdoor dining, booths, and tables.

Readers - use the comments below to tell about your experience at yesterday's NoHo CicLAvia.

CicLAvia stage, next to the North Hollywood Metro B/G Line station

Skaters moving through CicLAmini car-free streets

Live tote-bag screen printing by Hit+Run at yesterday's North Hollywood CicLAmini

Cyclists, pedestrians, and some pooches - on Lankershim during yesterday's CicLAmini

Young cyclists and their families riding in North Hollywood

The shorter CicLAmini format specifically welcomes pedestrians; lots of modes mingle on the car-free streets

CicLAvia CicLAmini on Lankershim in North Hollywood

More open streets coming soon: