Friday’s Headlines

9:19 AM PDT on September 8, 2023

Detail of bench artwork commemorating the Slauson 6 – killed by a speeding driver at the intersection of Slauson and La Brea. Art by Fulton Leroy Washington (Mr. Wash)

  • Focus On E-Bikes Misses Danger Of Getting Hit By Cars (LAT)
  • Fatal Stabbing On Platform At Metro Pershing Square Station (KTLA)
  • Drivers Confused About Back-In Diagonal Parking On Ventura Blvd (LAT)
    • no, LAT and Councilmember Blumenfield, Ventura is not L.A.'s first back-in diagonal parking - L.A. removed bike lane to add back-in diagonal parking earlier on Neptune Avenue in Wilmington
  • Hacker Posts Anti-LGBTQ Messages On Metro Facebook (KTLA)
  • Port Of L.A. Emissions Down In 2022, As Zero-Emission Push Looms (Daily Breeze)
  • More On L.A. City/County Affordable Housing Sustainable Community Grants (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Sylmar (KTLA)
  • Downey Celebrates Historic Wall-Gap For Pedestrians (Patriot)

