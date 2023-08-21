Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

C (Green Line) Line partial closure, South El Monte complete street meeting, Metro North County 5 Freeway widening, Little Tokyo performance, and more

3:08 PM PDT on August 21, 2023

South El Monte Santa Anita Avenue complete streets meeting this Wednesday

C (Green Line) Line partial closure, South El Monte complete street meeting, Metro North County 5 Freeway widening, Little Tokyo performance, Cal State L.A. Transit Center, and more.

  • Ongoing through Sunday 9/24 - C Line overhead wire maintenance construction means a month-plus of closures and bus bridges at the line's southwest end. Details at The Source.
  • Monday 8/21 - Cal State LA Transit Center is nearing completion and reopened this morning. Metro Lines 106, 258 and 665 resumed regular service on Circle Drive this morning. Details at The Source.
  • Wednesday 8/23 - The city of South El Monte will host a community workshop on planned complete streets improvements on Santa Anita Avenue. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the South El Monte Community Center at 1530 Central Avenue. Project details and online survey at Sustainable Santa Anita project site.
  • Wednesday 8/23 - The Central City Association, Downtown Works, and Nxt Art will present Culture Break, a series of free lunchtime music/art events encouraging people to ride Metro downtown. First concert is Wednesday at noon, featuring Dengue Fever, Bob Baker Marionette Theater, and Calder Greenwood at the Japanese American National Museum Plaza, 100 North Central Avenue in Little Tokyo (across the street from the new Little Tokyo Station). Details at Culture Break website.
  • Wednesday 8/23 - Metro will host a 6-7:30 p.m. virtual construction update meeting for its North County 5 Freeway widening project, mainly in Santa Clarita. Details at Metro event page.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

