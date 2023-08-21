Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:17 AM PDT on August 21, 2023

Hurricane / Earthquake meme via Reddit

  • LAT Takes A Look At Metro's Newest Heavy Rail Cars
  • Poll Shows Community Support For Torrance C Line Extension (The Source)
  • City Council Quietly Blocks Mejia Ethics Commission Nominee Jamie York (LAT)
  • DMV Slaps Wrist Of Malfunctioning Cruise SF Robo-Taxi Fleet (LAT)
  • Palmdale Installs Flashing Beacon For School Safety (AV Times)
  • Santa Monica Parking Meters Malfunctioning (SMDP)
  • Carnage: Driver Sentenced To 15 Years For Killing Two Chatsworth Cyclists (Daily News)
  • Renderings For Taylor Yard River Park Plans (Urbanize)
  • Hurricane Hilary: Big Rains, Minimal Damage As Deserts and Mountains Hit Hardest (LAist, AV Times)

This Week In Livable Streets

C (Green Line) Line partial closure, South El Monte complete street meeting, Metro North County 5 Freeway widening, Little Tokyo performance, and more

August 21, 2023
Eyes on the Construction: Alameda Esplanade Partially Open

This month, Metro anticipates finishing construction on the 500-foot long tree-lined bike/walk facility connecting to the new Little Tokyo subway station

August 21, 2023
How Future Metro Freeway Expansion could Mitigate Increased Driving – Part 2

VMT mitigation is likely to be a litmus test for Metro's commitment to climate action. Will the mitigation skeptics water the program down to opaque meaninglessness? Or will Metro pivot toward sustainability and equity?

August 17, 2023
